Pennsylvania American Water completes acquisition of Sadsbury Township wastewater collection system

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, announced on November 1, 2024, that it has completed the acquisition of the wastewater collection system assets of Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County in Pennsylvania.

The newly acquired collection system currently serves approximately 250 customer connections.

“Pennsylvania American Water couldn’t be more pleased to welcome the residents of Sadsbury Township as new wastewater customers,” Penssylvania American Water President Justin Ladner said in a press release. “We look forward to providing this community with safe, reliable service by delivering on our technical expertise and extensive wastewater experience.”

Over the next six years, Pennsylvania American Water plans to invest more than $1.5 million in Sadsbury Township wastewater collection system improvements. These improvements include targeted wastewater main and manhole replacements, technology and control systems, and lift station upgrades.

The $990,000 purchase was approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) on September 12, 2024.

In accordance with PUC’s approval, Pennsylvania American Water will adopt the rates currently being charged by Sadsbury residents.

The PUC regulates the company’s rates and rules and regulations of service. This means any future rate changes will require review and approval by the PUC.