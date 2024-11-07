  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Wastewater Summit
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Awards
    1. Utility Management

    Pennsylvania American Water completes acquisition of Sadsbury Township wastewater collection system

    Nov. 7, 2024
    Pennsylvania American Water announced that it has completed the acquisition of Sadsbury Township wastewater collection systems.
    ID 11651146 © Svecchiotti | Dreamstime.com
    672ce457111f9e40d86677eb Dreamstime M 11651146

    Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, announced on November 1, 2024, that it has completed the acquisition of the wastewater collection system assets of Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County in Pennsylvania.

    The newly acquired collection system currently serves approximately 250 customer connections.

    “Pennsylvania American Water couldn’t be more pleased to welcome the residents of Sadsbury Township as new wastewater customers,” Penssylvania American Water President Justin Ladner said in a press release. “We look forward to providing this community with safe, reliable service by delivering on our technical expertise and extensive wastewater experience.”

    Over the next six years, Pennsylvania American Water plans to invest more than $1.5 million in Sadsbury Township wastewater collection system improvements. These improvements include targeted wastewater main and manhole replacements, technology and control systems, and lift station upgrades.

    The $990,000 purchase was approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) on September 12, 2024.

    In accordance with PUC’s approval, Pennsylvania American Water will adopt the rates currently being charged by Sadsbury residents.

    The PUC regulates the company’s rates and rules and regulations of service. This means any future rate changes will require review and approval by the PUC.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Benefits of Working with Prefabricated Electrical Conduit

    Aug. 14, 2024
    Learn how prefabrication of electrical conduit can mitigate risk, increase safety and consistency, and save money.

    Chemical Plant Case Study

    Aug. 14, 2024
    Chemical Plant Gets a Fiberglass Conduit Upgrade

    Electrical Conduit Cost Savings: A Must-Have Guide for Engineers & Contractors

    Aug. 14, 2024
    To help identify cost savings that don’t cut corners on quality, Champion Fiberglass developed a free resource for engineers and contractors.

    Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs

    May 24, 2024
    System splitting with adaptive control reduces electrical, maintenance, and initial investment costs.