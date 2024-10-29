ENR names Veolia as top U.S. environmental firm for fourth year in a row

Veolia has received the top ranking in an annual listing of the largest U.S. environmental services companies compiled by Engineering News Record (ENR).

The ranking is according to reported revenue. Veolia emerged as number one in the publications annual list of the “Top 200 Environmental Firms” in the U.S. in numerous markets including:

Hazardous Waste Management

Water Treatment/Supply

Wastewater Treatment

Veolia secured top ranking in these categories.

Veolia's success

Some of what made these rankings possible can be found in the company’s most recent sustainability report. Veolia reported eliminating 13.8 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, reusing 1.1 billion cubic meters of wastewater and supplying 113 million people with drinking water.

The total combined revenue of the top 200 firm’s environmental services reached a new high of $169.7 billion for the year, reflecting the increased spending on climate and infrastructure projects around the world.

The recognition Veolia received aligns with the company’s recently announced 2024-2027 “GreenUp” strategy, which combines water, waste and energy businesses to help customers decarbonize, depollute and regenerate resources.

Veolia's response

“We are extremely proud to be recognized as the leader once again in providing innovative and vital environmental solutions to millions of people in the U.S. and around the world,” said Fred Van Heems, Veolia North America president and CEO. “North America is one of the world’s fastest growing markets for environmental services, which has produced a unique opportunity to help customers solve their most complex and important environmental and operational challenges. Guided by our ambitious GreenUp strategic plan, Veolia combines the strength of its technical expertise with a hands-on collaborative approach to innovation and a strong sense of purpose in our work - not only in the United States but worldwide.”