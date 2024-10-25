RUSA partners with Ameresco to drive energy innovation and resilience in Oregon wastewater

Ameresco, Inc., announced on October 25, 2024, its collaboration with the Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority (RUSA) to implement a transformative energy program.

This collaboration aims to enhance the resilience, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness of RUSA’s key facilities, including the main office, wastewater treatment plant and natural treatment system.

The Oregon Department of Energy has selected 34 recipients to receive nearly $18 million in Community Renewable Energy Grant Program funds.

With the assistance of Ameresco, RUSA was awarded almost $2.9 million in grant funds for three projects:

A grant of $1,000,000 toward the installation of 800kW solar PV designed to generate 1.2 MWh annually to offset 44% of the wastewater treatment plant’s energy usage and supporting RUSA’s goal to be a sustainable community partner.

A grant of $870,870 toward the installation of 50kW solar PV array designed to generate 51,580 kWh annually to offset 100% of the energy usage, with 186 kW battery storage system at RUSA’s administrative offices. The administration office serves as a critical hub for managing and overseeing essential sanitary sewer operations for the community.

A grant of $1,000,000 toward the installation of a 400kW floating solar PV system designed to generate 536,074 kWh annually to offset 64% of the Natural Treatment System (NTS) energy usage. The project will maximize energy generation and land efficiency, reduce environmental impacts, and curb evaporation and algae growth to enhance the ecological heath of the pond and lower effluent temperatures to the river.

The collaboration between RUSA and Ameresco aligns with a broader industry shift as public utilities increasingly explore renewable energy solutions to reduce costs, boost energy resilience, and meet community needs.

Under the collaboration, Ameresco will oversee the design, construction, and integration of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems across RUSA’s facilities, building on a comprehensive Technical Energy Audit (TEA) conducted to identify energy-saving opportunities. The project will include the development of renewable energy solutions, focusing on solar PV technology and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Guided by an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), Ameresco guarantees both energy savings and optimal system performance.

These projects are made possible through the Oregon Department of Energy (ODOE) Community Renewable Energy Program (C-REP) grants. The RUSA team applied for three grants and received all three, allowing these projects to kickoff together.

Furthermore, RUSA is working to secure additional funding through other public and private resources, including the Inflation Reduction Act Investment Tax Credits.

“As wastewater treatment plants are among the most energy-intensive public services, RUSA’s projects represent a critical step forward in reducing carbon footprints and promoting sustainability,” said Lou Maltezos, executive vice president at Ameresco, in a press release. “This collaboration is a great model for how public entities can implement innovative solutions to address modern energy challenges while advancing community welfare.”

The solar PV installations will play a crucial role in reducing energy consumption across RUSA’s facilities. This strategic move reflects the growing recognition within the wastewater treatment industry of renewable energy’s environmental benefits and financial viability.