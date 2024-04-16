Woolpert implements rapidy ready solution for West County Wastewater

Woolpert has implemented its Rapid Ready solution of the Cityworks asset management system for West County Wastewater (WCW) in California.

Rapid Ready was developed by Woolpert as a way to deliver a preconfigured package of wastewater management-specific asset data structures and workflows.

Rapid Ready is aimed at providing standardized maintenance and tracking for lifecycle management assets. For WCW this includes manholes and sewer pipes, service requests, maintenance activities and costs. Rapid Ready provides organization that supports improvements in reporting and processing.

A press release stated that the implementation was completed in four months so that WCW could utilize the new capabilities for 2024.

“The Rapid Ready solution was designed in response to clients’ need for a low-cost, lightweight implementation of Cityworks,” said Annie Short, Woolpert project manager, in the press release. “By leveraging years of best practices and Cityworks experience, we’re able to deliver a streamlined, user-friendly solution that ensures clients are positioned for success from the very first day of implementation.”

Woolpert offers the ability to further customize the work management system with different solutions, and advanced dashboards and reports. This gives water utilities the ability to fine tune the management system to meet their needs. Woolpert also offers more configurable and customizable solutions on top of the Rapid Ready system.

In the press release Mohammad Ghoury, WCW GIS program analyst, said that “We now have greater visibility and accessibility to assets and associated data.”

“Having a single platform where all information—such as location, status, and maintenance history—can be easily accessed by staff members across the organization will allow West County Wastewater to spend less time on asset management and more time on the services important to our community and customers,” said Ghoury in the release.