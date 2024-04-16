  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Wastewater Summit
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Awards
    1. Utility Management

    Woolpert implements rapidy ready solution for West County Wastewater

    April 16, 2024
    The work management system will provide organization that supports improvements in reporting and processing.
    Photo 154742021 © Pop Nukoonrat | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_154742021

    Woolpert has implemented its Rapid Ready solution of the Cityworks asset management system for West County Wastewater (WCW) in California.

    Rapid Ready was developed by Woolpert as a way to deliver a preconfigured package of wastewater management-specific asset data structures and workflows.

    Rapid Ready is aimed at providing standardized maintenance and tracking for lifecycle management assets. For WCW this includes manholes and sewer pipes, service requests, maintenance activities and costs. Rapid Ready provides organization that supports improvements in reporting and processing.

    A press release stated that the implementation was completed in four months so that WCW could utilize the new capabilities for 2024.

    “The Rapid Ready solution was designed in response to clients’ need for a low-cost, lightweight implementation of Cityworks,” said Annie Short, Woolpert project manager, in the press release. “By leveraging years of best practices and Cityworks experience, we’re able to deliver a streamlined, user-friendly solution that ensures clients are positioned for success from the very first day of implementation.”

    Woolpert offers the ability to further customize the work management system with different solutions, and advanced dashboards and reports. This gives water utilities the ability to fine tune the management system to meet their needs. Woolpert also offers more configurable and customizable solutions on top of the Rapid Ready system.

    In the press release Mohammad Ghoury, WCW GIS program analyst, said that “We now have greater visibility and accessibility to assets and associated data.”

    “Having a single platform where all information—such as location, status, and maintenance history—can be easily accessed by staff members across the organization will allow West County Wastewater to spend less time on asset management and more time on the services important to our community and customers,” said Ghoury in the release.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Blower Package Integration

    March 20, 2024
    See how an integrated blower package can save you time, money, and energy, in a wastewater treatment system. With package integration, you have a completely integrated blower ...

    Strut Comparison Chart

    March 12, 2024
    Conduit support systems are an integral part of construction infrastructure. Compare steel, aluminum and fiberglass strut support systems.

    Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs

    Feb. 7, 2024
    System splitting with adaptive control reduces electrical, maintenance, and initial investment costs.

    Blower Isentropic Efficiency Explained

    Feb. 7, 2024
    Learn more about isentropic efficiency and specific performance as they relate to blowers.