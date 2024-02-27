NACWA announces 2024 National Environmental Achievement Award winners

The National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) announced the winners of the National Environmental Achievement Awards (NEAA).

The winners, 10 people and 32 organizations, were honored during NACWA’s Winter Conference in Austin, Texas.

The full list of award winners is available on NACWA’s website.

The NEAA program recognizes individual and public clean water agency initiatives that have made a remarkable impact on environmental protection, the advancement of the water sector, and the betterment of their respective communities. The Awards are presented to individuals in the categories of Environment, Public Service, and Utility Leadership, and to member agencies in the categories of Community Leadership, Operations & Environmental Performance, Public Information & Education, Public Service, and Workforce Development.

“It is NACWA's great honor to bestow this year’s National Environmental Achievement Awards on these exceptional awardees who represent the best in public service and environmental stewardship,” said Adam Krantz, CEO of NACWA. “Their efforts reflect the public water sector's values, hard work, and innovation. Congratulations, and keep up the great work!”