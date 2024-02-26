EPA includes engineering support in water technical assistance program

The U.S. EPA is expanding its water technical assistance (WaterTA) program to include engineering support for communities applying for federal infrastructure resources through the agency’s State Revolving Fund programs

The addition of engineering support to the WaterTA program will help ensure that federal infrastructure funding reaches disadvantaged communities.

“In low income and black and brown communities across the country, lack of access to engineering services is a significant barrier to applying for and securing federal water infrastructure funding,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “Providing access to these services through our WaterTA program will help break down this barrier and enable more communities to access the Biden-Harris Administration’s unprecedented investments in America.”

Disadvantaged and underserved communities often struggle to access this funding for a variety of reasons such as financial constraints, limited expertise, procurement of engineers, competing priorities in resource allocation, geographic isolation, and/or other historical factors.

EPA's free WaterTA programs address this need by helping communities identify their water challenges, develop plans, build capacity, and develop their application materials. The expansion of engineering services enhances EPA’s WaterTA programs and includes the development of project needs assessments, preliminary engineering reports, and other studies needed to support community applications for State Revolving Funds.

EPA is partnering with states, Tribes, territories, other federal agencies, local governments, community groups, and other technical assistance providers to meet the needs of communities nationwide. The WaterTA Engineering Support Team will work with local engineers where available to ensure adequate local expertise and to build relationships and trust.