Inframark renews WWTP partnership with Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Inframark announced that it has renewed its five-year partnership with the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority (JRA), providing full-service operations, maintenance and management of the Dornick Point Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“Based on our experience with Inframark and their years of service, operational expertise and professionalism, we look forward to renewing the contract and continuing our partnership,” said Melissa Komar, exectuvie director of JRA.

Inframark and JRA have also agreed to invest in additional advanced technologies, aimed at enhancing the plant’s efficiency and operational performance.

Inframark began its partnership with JRA in 2014.

“We are delighted to continue serving the Johnstown community with operation and maintenance services at the Dornick Point Wastewater Treatment Plant,” said Jerry Shupe,vice president of operations at Inframark.