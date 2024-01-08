Michigan announces $17.7M for clean water, drinking water infrastructure

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) announced $17.7 million in MI Clean Water Grants to support wastewater and drinking water infrastructure.

Upgrades to wastewater management around Lake Mitchell and lead service line removals in Eastpointe are among more than $17 million in state grants recently awarded to Michigan communities.

The MI Clean Water Plan grants through the Substantial Public Health Risk Project Program (SPHRPP) and support from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) aim to help communities upgrade aging infrastructure to ensure healthy drinking water and protect Michigan’s environment.

Seventy percent of Michiganders are served by more than 1,000 community wastewater systems and a similar percentage get drinking water from community water systems. Those systems often struggle to find resources to address legacy issues like aging drinking water and stormwater facilities and emerging challenges like new standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Grant roundup

Recent grants through the SPHRPP:

Village of Eau Claire: $1,866,000 for critical upgrades to the wastewater treatment system, including new influent control structures, a new outfall to Farmers Creek, new transfer structures and piping between lagoons, berm maintenance, and abandoning bypass structures.

Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority: $849,372 for critical upgrades to the wastewater collection system, including upgrades to nine pump stations, rehabilitating 205 grinder pump stations, new metered utility maintenance holes, and televising the gravity sewer main to identify and fix any damaged sections of pipe.





State earmarks of Federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars: