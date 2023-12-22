Sacramento’s Regional San, SacSewer utilities to merge

The Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District (Regional San) announced that it has merged with the Sacramento Area Sewer District, effective January 1, 2024.

The consolidated sewer utility will be called the Sacramento Area Sewer District.

The merge combined the second-largest water resource recovery facility of its kind in the nation with California’s second-largest sewage collection utility into a singular organization, streamlining sewage services in the Sacramento region.

While SacSewer and Regional San have been two separate legal entities governed by different Boards of Directors, the two districts provide complementary services in overlapping service areas, serve many of the same customers, and share executive management and support services.

On January 1, 2024, when the merger is complete, policy decisions will be made under one Board of Directors with a shared mission and vision, thereby streamlining and broadening policy and leadership decision-making. Regional San says that the merger will also create unity among the workforce and organizational culture, as well as enhance its ability to recruit and retain the highest quality employees.

“The completion of this merger represents a momentous milestone for SacSewer,” said Regional San general manager Christoph Dobson. “Legally merging the two districts will allow us to provide our customers with the most efficient and effective sewage collection, treatment, and resource recovery services. We are committed to maintaining the high standards of service our customers have come to expect and look forward to a future of innovation and excellence.”

After January 1, 2024, a consolidated website at sacsewer.com will feature service information for customers, and the organizations’ social media outreach platforms will be combined.