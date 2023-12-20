NACWA report follows clean water utilities’ climate adaptation

The National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) announced the release of a new report on clean water utilities’ climate adaptation and resiliency initiatives: “Resiliency in the Balance: Funding Challenges for Clean Water Utilities in Addressing Climate Adaptation.”

The NACWA report examines funding challenges facing the clean water utility sector in advancing resiliency efforts, while also highlighting stand-out clean water agencies in New York City and Los Angeles County that are innovating and developing regional climate adaptation and resiliency programs in the fields of water reuse, green infrastructure and watershed-based approaches, as well as energy efficiency and clean/renewable energy generation and decarbonization.

Public wastewater and stormwater utilities impacted by changes in climate patterns are racing to implement climate adaptation and resiliency initiatives. Across the U.S., a growing number of successful climate adaptation and resilience initiatives are already underway, and many utilities have quickly adapted to safeguard operations and continue protecting public health and the environment.

Despite a recent federal focus on infrastructure development, however, securing adequate funding in the water sector to support critical climate resiliency programs is not guaranteed.

NACWA held a virtual press conference with the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to tout these utility resiliency initiatives and to issue the new report.

“Public clean water utilities are leading the charge across the nation to address climate change and make their operations more resilient, and the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts are proud to be part of that effort,” said Robert Ferrante, chief engineer and general manager, Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts. “Our work to advance water reuse and harness clean energy from our operations not only benefits the customers that we serve but also advances resiliency efforts throughout Southern California and the lower Colorado River basin. We know our communities cannot survive and thrive without clean water and renewable energy, and we are committed to doing our part to create a more sustainable future.”

The NACWA report points to common misperceptions about the current state of federal water infrastructure funding — specifically the commitment to climate resilience for clean water utilities — in the wake of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and, more recently, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) do provide grant and loan programs that can be used for the planning, design, and implementation of climate-resilient infrastructure, these programs are limited in size and scope.

In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) created many new climate resiliency programs across the federal government. But public water utilities must compete with entities in dozens of sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, forestry, and more, and therefore NACWA anticipates that access to funding will be difficult to come by.

A long-range cost assessment conducted by NACWA and the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies in 2009, regarding the operation and maintenance (O&M) adaptations needed to address climate impacts on the nation’s water and wastewater utilities through 2050, found that costs to update utilities sufficiently would range between $123-252 billion. Adjusting for inflation, the O&M costs today to meet the climate adaptation and resilience needs of the water and wastewater sector today stands at over $360 billion.

“Contrary to some of the common misperceptions, public clean water utilities from New York to California are making huge investments to address climate change and increase the resiliency of their operations and communities,” said Nathan Gardner-Andrews, chief advocacy and policy officer of NACWA. “But these efforts are not cheap, and continued progress will be significantly threatened if the federal government does not uphold its commitments to increase funding for clean water infrastructure. Programs such as the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) must be increased, not cut to potentially terminal levels as Congress is currently considering. The future of resiliency efforts for the entire water sector depends on strong federal support.”