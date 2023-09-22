WSSC Water wastewater facilities receive six Peak Performance Awards

WSSC Water announced that all six of its water resource recovery facilities (WRRFs) have been recognized by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies for outstanding performance in complying with federal permit limits and Clean Water Act standards.

NACWA presented its Peak Performance Awards to the high-performing facilities at WSSC Water’s monthly Commission meeting.

There are three categories of Peak Performance Awards:

Platinum for facilities that have consistently achieved perfect compliance for five or more years;

Gold for facilities that achieve 100 percent compliance for an entire calendar year; and

Silver for facilities that received no more than five permit violations in a calendar year.





WSSC Water’s facilities earned Peak Performance Awards as follows:

Platinum

Damascus, 23rd consecutive year​



Parkway, 17th consecutive year​



Seneca, 17th consecutive year





Gold

Piscataway, 1st year



Western Branch, 2nd consecutive year





Silver

Hyattstown 1st year





“As champions of clean water, these awards reflect our commitment to protecting the Chesapeake Bay by returning clean water to Maryland rivers and streams,” said WSSC Water General Manager and CEO Kishia L. Powell. “I thank NACWA for recognizing our facilities, and I especially want to thank our employees – Team H2O – for their dedication to excellence and their innovative mindset to deploy new technologies to effectively remove nitrogen and phosphorus while reducing energy and chemical costs.”