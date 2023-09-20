Brown and Caldwell announces new strategy executive as Patil retires

Brown and Caldwell has announced a new senior vice president and chief strategy officer (CSO) as incumbent Jay Patil retired after more than three decades in the environmental consulting sector.

The new Brown and Caldwell executive is Ravi Chadha, bringing over 25 years of experience leading corporate business strategies, organizational transformations, and product/service team management for several Fortune 500 companies.

In executive roles, Chadha has directed change management and business process initiatives to achieve growth objectives for multi-billion-dollar revenue organizations in various industries, including strategic consulting, automotive, and heavy machinery manufacturing.

As CSO, Chadha will develop, implement, and oversee Brown and Caldwell’s strategic direction. He will work closely with company leadership to ensure the employee-owned firm is well-positioned to sustain its measured growth and build on its reputation as a water and environmental market leader. In addition to strategy, he will direct business transformation, change management, mergers and acquisitions, and communications initiatives.

“We congratulate Jay on his retirement and thank him for dedicating the last 18 years of his career to shaping Brown and Caldwell’s growth and sales strategies,” said Rich D’Amato, CEO of Brown and Caldwell. “He has been instrumental in transforming our business model to deliver sustained double-digit growth. In Ravi, I am delighted to welcome an accomplished, results-driven leader who brings deep experience in varying sectors, which will help us continue to innovate and find new ways to achieve the best possible outcomes for our clients and communities.”

Based in Chicago, Chadha holds an MBA, a bachelor’s in electrical engineering, and advanced certifications in sustainability leadership and organizational change management.