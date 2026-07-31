Cyberattack targets Rapid City wastewater lift station

Rapid City, South Dakota, officials are investigating a recent cyberattack that targeted one of the city's wastewater system lift stations, though the incident did not disrupt wastewater operations or compromise the city's drinking water supply.

City officials said the attempted attack was identified quickly and that precautions were taken to protect the affected system. They said neither the city's water nor wastewater infrastructure was placed in jeopardy during the incident.

Rapid City is working with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other federal partners as the investigation continues. Officials have not disclosed details about the attack or the specific systems involved.

The incident is separate from a cyberattack that has disrupted Pennington County's computer network since earlier in July, according to city officials.

Rapid City Public Works Director Mike Theis said the city regularly takes steps to protect its water and wastewater infrastructure and will continue monitoring for cyber threats.