Cyberattack targets Rapid City wastewater lift station

Rapid City officials are investigating a recent cyberattack on a wastewater lift station, which was quickly identified and contained without affecting water or wastewater services.
July 31, 2026
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Panorama of Rapid City, South Dakota, USA

Rapid City, South Dakota, officials are investigating a recent cyberattack that targeted one of the city's wastewater system lift stations, though the incident did not disrupt wastewater operations or compromise the city's drinking water supply.

City officials said the attempted attack was identified quickly and that precautions were taken to protect the affected system. They said neither the city's water nor wastewater infrastructure was placed in jeopardy during the incident.

Rapid City is working with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other federal partners as the investigation continues. Officials have not disclosed details about the attack or the specific systems involved.

The incident is separate from a cyberattack that has disrupted Pennington County's computer network since earlier in July, according to city officials.

Rapid City Public Works Director Mike Theis said the city regularly takes steps to protect its water and wastewater infrastructure and will continue monitoring for cyber threats.

The attack highlights the cybersecurity risks facing wastewater utilities, where compromised control systems, lift stations or other operational technology could potentially disrupt critical services. City officials said the investigation remains ongoing and declined to provide additional details about cybersecurity or infrastructure security measures.

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