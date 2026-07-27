North Carolina awards $18 million for wastewater and drinking water projects

The North Carolina State Water Infrastructure Authority has approved more than $18 million in funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects in Franklin and Nash counties, including upgrades to a wastewater pump station and expansion of a regional water system.

The largest wastewater investment is $4.35 million for the Louisburg Sewer Pump Station Rehabilitation project, which will modernize critical wastewater infrastructure in Franklin County. The authority also awarded $13.7 million for Phase 3 of the Northern Nash Water System project.

State Sen. Lisa Barnes (R-Nash) said the funding will help communities improve the reliability of essential infrastructure while supporting long-term growth.

According to Barnes, the latest round of state funding will support projects aimed at modernizing aging drinking water and wastewater systems, improving resilience to future storms, addressing emerging contaminants such as PFAS and replacing aging lead service lines across North Carolina.

The funding is part of the State Water Infrastructure Authority's ongoing efforts to help local utilities maintain regulatory compliance and invest in long-term infrastructure improvements.