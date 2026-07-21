Austin Water earns sixth consecutive NACWA Platinum Peak Performance Award

Austin Water's Walnut Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant earned its sixth consecutive NACWA Platinum Peak Performance Award while advancing a $1.5 billion expansion to increase treatment capacity and modernize operations.
July 21, 2026
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Austin Water's Walnut Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant has received the National Association of Clean Water Agencies' (NACWA) 2026 Platinum Peak Performance Award (Photo credit: Austin Water).

Austin Water's Walnut Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant has received the National Association of Clean Water Agencies' (NACWA) 2026 Platinum Peak Performance Award (Photo credit: Austin Water).

Austin Water's Walnut Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant has received the National Association of Clean Water Agencies' (NACWA) 2026 Platinum Peak Performance Award, marking the facility's sixth consecutive year of recognition for achieving 100% compliance with its Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) permit.

The Platinum award is NACWA's highest level of recognition for regulatory compliance and environmental performance. The utility said the Walnut Creek facility maintained full compliance with permit requirements throughout 2025 through routine water quality monitoring and timely reporting.

"Six years of flawless compliance speaks to the exceptional commitment of our staff to protecting public health and the environment," said Austin Water Director Shay Ralls Roalson in a press release. "Austin Water is proud to lead the way, and I'm grateful for the Walnut Creek team's constant pursuit of excellence."

The recognition comes as Austin Water advances a $1.5 billion expansion and modernization project at the Walnut Creek facility. Scheduled for completion in 2031, the project will increase treatment capacity from 75 million gallons per day (MGD) to 100 MGD while adding ultraviolet disinfection, advanced nutrient removal technology and flood protection improvements. The utility said the plant will remain operational throughout construction.

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