NACWA honors wastewater utilities and industry leaders at 2026 conference

The National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) recognized wastewater utilities and industry leaders for operational excellence, advocacy and leadership during its 2026 Utility Leadership Conference in Cleveland on July 15.

NACWA presented its President's Award to Susan Pekarek, general manager of Johnson County Wastewater in Kansas, and Michael Witt, general counsel for the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission in New Jersey, recognizing their significant contributions to advancing the association's mission.

The association also honored Capital Region Water in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority in Arkansas with its Clean Water Advocate Award for their efforts to advance municipal clean water priorities.

In addition, NACWA recognized 540 wastewater treatment facilities representing 206 member agencies with 2025 Peak Performance Awards for outstanding compliance with National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits.

"The utilities receiving NACWA's Peak Performance Awards have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to operational excellence and environmental protection," said NACWA CEO Adam Krantz in a press release. "These achievements reflect the hard work and dedication of the utility professionals who ensure clean water services remain reliable, effective, and resilient for the communities they serve."