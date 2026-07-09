American Water highlights wastewater system improvements in new white paper

American Water has released a new white paper highlighting how infrastructure investments and operational improvements have helped modernize acquired wastewater systems and return them to regulatory compliance across its service territory.

The report, Wastewater Solutions, examines several wastewater utilities acquired by the company and outlines a multi-year approach to infrastructure upgrades, operational improvements and compliance oversight. According to the utility, the projects addressed long-standing environmental challenges while balancing customer affordability and system reliability.

Among the case studies is the Village of Godfrey, Illinois, where Illinois American Water acquired the wastewater system in 2019. The company said subsequent investments focused on improving compliance and supporting the system's long-term operation.

"The sale of the wastewater system to Illinois American Water will serve residents well today and in the future," said Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick in a press release. "Their team of experts will ensure reliable service for years to come."

American Water also noted it plans to invest approximately $48 billion in capital improvements over the next decade across its water and wastewater systems, including infrastructure renewal, technology upgrades, resiliency projects and utility acquisitions.

"With much of the nation's wastewater infrastructure decades old, reliable systems are essential to protecting public health and the environment," said John Griffith, president and CEO of American Water, in a press release. "Through sustained infrastructure investment, American Water is dedicated to providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to the customers and communities it serves."