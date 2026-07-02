Lewisville awards first phase of Prairie Creek WWTP expansion

Lewisville, Texas, is expanding its Prairie Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant from 12 MGD to 16 MGD, with plans to reach 20 MGD, to accommodate community growth through system upgrades and new construction.
July 2, 2026
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Fast growing mixed-use development area along Sam Rayburn Tollway, East Highway 121 in Lewisville – Coppell Texas

The City of Lewisville, Texas, has awarded Crescent Constructors the Prairie Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant Aeration Basin Expansion project, marking the first phase of a long-term effort to increase treatment capacity and support continued community growth.

The project will expand the plant's capacity from 12 million gallons per day (MGD) to 16 MGD through aeration basin expansion, rehabilitation and system upgrades. The improvements are part of a broader plan to ultimately increase the facility's treatment capacity to 20 MGD.

Construction includes demolition of an older section of the plant to accommodate a larger aeration basin, construction of a new blower building, and rehabilitation of the headworks, existing aeration basins and the return activated sludge/waste activated sludge (RAS/WAS) building. The project also includes associated piping, electrical, controls and site improvements.

"As Lewisville continues to grow, investing in critical infrastructure is essential to maintaining the high level of service our residents and businesses depend on," said Aaron Russell, the city's director of public works, in a press release. "The Prairie Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion is a strategic investment in our community's future, increasing system capacity, enhancing reliability, and ensuring we are prepared to meet the needs of a growing city for decades to come."

Because construction will occur at an active treatment facility, the work will be completed in phases to minimize disruptions to operations. Final completion is scheduled for November 2028.

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