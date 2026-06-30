Energy Recovery secures five industrial wastewater reuse projects in India

Energy Recovery has secured five new wastewater treatment projects in India, where its PX Pressure Exchanger technology will be installed in industrial reverse osmosis (RO) systems designed for zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) applications.

The projects come as India continues to strengthen wastewater discharge regulations and expand industrial water reuse efforts amid growing water scarcity. According to the company, the new orders represent a combined treatment capacity of 30,000 cubic meters per day, increasing the total capacity supported by its energy recovery technology in India to more than 230,000 cubic meters per day.

The PX devices are designed to reduce the energy demands of reverse osmosis systems by recovering hydraulic pressure from the treatment process and returning it to the system. Energy Recovery said the technology operates at up to 99% efficiency and can help lower operating costs and emissions for energy-intensive ZLD facilities.

"India is moving quickly toward water reuse and ZLD, and that shift puts real pressure on the energy economics of industrial water treatment," said David Kim-Hak, vice president of wastewater at Energy Recovery, in a press release. "Operators across these industries are now designing energy recovery devices into their systems from the start."

The projects highlight continued investment in energy-efficient technologies as industrial facilities adopt advanced treatment systems to meet increasingly stringent wastewater reuse and discharge requirements.