De Soto doubles wastewater treatment capacity with $40 million plant expansion

The City of De Soto, Kansas, has completed a $40 million expansion of its wastewater treatment plant, doubling the facility's treatment capacity from 1.3 million gallons per day (MGD) to 2.6 MGD to support continued growth and new industrial development.

City officials marked the completion of the project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony after the expanded plant began operations in March. The project was driven by the construction of Panasonic's $4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, which is expected to create approximately 4,000 jobs and required additional wastewater treatment capacity before startup.

Beyond increasing capacity, the expansion also incorporates enhanced treatment processes to meet more stringent nitrogen and phosphorus discharge requirements. A joint venture of Burns & McDonnell and CAS Constructors delivered the project using a progressive design-build approach, allowing the team to reach 30% design in less than six months and accelerate procurement to meet the aggressive construction schedule.

"Expanding our wastewater treatment capacity is an investment in the long-term reliability of our community's infrastructure," said De Soto Mayor Rick Walker in a press release. "It gives residents and businesses confidence that the essential services they depend on are in place, well maintained, and prepared to meet De Soto's needs for years to come."

According to Burns & McDonnell, the project combined chemical, physical and biological treatment processes while coordinating closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to satisfy permitting requirements. The expanded facility provides capacity for Panasonic's initial operations while supporting future residential, commercial and industrial growth throughout the region.