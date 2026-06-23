Congressman secures $1.5M for regional wastewater project in West Virginia

U.S. Rep. Riley M. Moore presented a $1.5 million Community Project Funding award for the Blackwater Regional Wastewater Treatment Project, a regional infrastructure initiative aimed at modernizing wastewater service in Tucker County.

The funding will support construction of a new regional wastewater treatment plant that will replace and consolidate aging systems serving the communities of Davis and Thomas. According to project officials, the new facility is intended to address existing treatment capacity and regulatory compliance challenges while creating infrastructure to support future growth.

The regional project is expected to improve environmental compliance and provide additional wastewater treatment capacity for residential, commercial and industrial development. Local leaders said the investment could help support affordable housing projects, business expansion, tourism and future economic development opportunities throughout the region.

“I am proud to secure $1.5 million for the Blackwater Regional Wastewater Treatment Project,” Moore said in a statement. “Reliable infrastructure is the foundation for economic growth and prosperity.”

The project is designed as a long-term infrastructure investment for Tucker County, helping communities meet wastewater treatment needs while maintaining compliance with environmental standards and accommodating future growth.