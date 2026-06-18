EPA announces $25.5 million for wastewater technical assistance program

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced $25.5 million in grant funding to support technical assistance providers working with small, rural and Tribal communities on wastewater infrastructure challenges.

The funding will support EPA’s Real Water Technical Assistance (RealWaterTA) initiative, which focuses on helping communities improve wastewater system operations, maintain regulatory compliance and address infrastructure needs through engineering support, workforce development, financial management assistance and operator training.

According to EPA, many small wastewater systems face challenges including aging infrastructure, workforce shortages, rising costs and limited customer bases. Grant recipients will help communities assess compliance and operational issues, identify infrastructure solutions, navigate federal funding opportunities and strengthen technical, managerial and financial capacity.

“The Trump Administration sees rural America as the backbone of this great nation and is committed to supporting these communities by strengthening vital water infrastructure,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer in a press release. Kramer said the funding is intended to support “proven, best-practice approaches” that address local wastewater needs and deliver measurable results.

Established under the America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018, the Rural, Small and Tribal Clean Water Technical Assistance Grant Program has awarded more than $102 million to date. EPA is accepting applications from eligible technical assistance providers through Aug. 14, 2026.