EU initiative highlights energy-efficient wastewater treatment solutions for Eastern Partnership countries

A recent EU Green Week 2026 event organized by United Nations Industrial Development Organization showcased strategies for improving energy efficiency and resource recovery at wastewater treatment plants, with a focus on helping Eastern Partnership countries modernize aging infrastructure and reduce operating costs.

Held under the EU-funded EU4Green Recovery East program, the virtual event brought together more than 60 representatives from utilities, research organizations and technology providers across Europe and neighboring countries. Participants explored case studies highlighting energy generation and recovery at the Vienna Wastewater Treatment Plant, artificial intelligence-driven energy optimization and cellulose recovery from wastewater streams.

The event also introduced a new catalogue of European best practices focused on energy efficiency and sludge valorization. The publication highlights proven approaches that enable utilities to reduce energy consumption, generate renewable energy and recover resources from biosolids while maintaining treatment performance.

Organizers said the resource is particularly relevant for utilities facing rising energy costs and infrastructure modernization needs. Many of the featured projects demonstrate that measurable efficiency gains can be achieved through targeted operational improvements rather than large-scale capital investments.

As part of the initiative, feasibility studies will be conducted at selected wastewater treatment facilities in Moldova and Ukraine to identify opportunities for process optimization, energy savings and resource recovery. The effort aligns with the European Union’s revised Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive, which sets long-term goals for energy-neutral wastewater treatment and increased use of renewable energy across the sector.

Organizers said the program aims to help utilities advance circular economy principles while improving resilience and sustainability in wastewater operations.