Three contractors injured in electrical incident at Baltimore wastewater treatment plant

Three contract workers were injured June 9 during an apparent electrical incident at the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant, prompting an emergency response and ongoing investigation by local and utility officials.

According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the facility shortly after 1 p.m. following reports of an explosion. Responders found three contractors with significant injuries. Two workers were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, while a third suffered serious injuries.

Fire Chief James Wallace said preliminary information suggests the incident occurred while electrical work was being performed as part of an infrastructure project designed to increase the plant’s electrical capacity. Investigators believe the event may have involved an electrical arc flash or fuse failure, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

The incident coincided with a power interruption at the facility, which is now operating on backup generators while additional temporary power is brought onsite. Despite the disruption, officials said wastewater treatment operations remain functional and there has been no interruption to water or wastewater service.

The Department of Public Works also reported the presence of hydrogen sulfide gas in a portion of the facility following the incident. A safety perimeter was established as a precaution while the gas dissipated naturally.

The investigation is being led by the Baltimore City Fire Department in coordination with the Baltimore Police Department, the Department of Public Works, and utility provider BGE. Officials said the site must be fully secured before a definitive cause can be determined. Mayor Brandon Scott called for support for the injured workers and their families as the investigation continues.