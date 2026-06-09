Missouri awards wastewater planning grants to Greentop and Auxvasse

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report grants to the cities of Greentop and Auxvasse to support evaluations of their wastewater systems and identify needed infrastructure improvements.

According to the department, both communities will use the funding to assess system upgrades aimed at improving reliability and reducing inflow and infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection systems. Greentop expects to complete its facility plan in January 2028, while Auxvasse anticipates completion in February 2028.

The grants are part of Missouri DNR’s Clean Water Engineering Report Grant program, which helps qualified small communities evaluate wastewater infrastructure needs and prepare for future improvement projects.

“Funding from Missouri’s State Revolving Fund positively affects our communities, helping them grow and develop for years to come,” said Missouri DNR Director Kurt Schaefer in a news release.

State officials said the assessments will help the communities identify improvements needed to maintain effective wastewater service, address current operational challenges and plan for future growth. Missouri’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund also provides low-interest financing for wastewater treatment upgrades, sewer rehabilitation projects and combined sewer overflow corrections.