Port Clinton exits decades-old consent decree after sewer overflow upgrades

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency have terminated a long-standing Clean Water Act settlement with the City of Port Clinton after the city completed major wastewater infrastructure upgrades aimed at reducing combined sewer overflows into Lake Erie.

The consent decree, originally entered in 1999, addressed alleged Clean Water Act violations tied to frequent combined sewer overflows during wet weather events. Under the agreement, the city was required to implement a long-term control plan for its wastewater treatment plant and collection system.

According to EPA, Port Clinton invested millions of dollars in system improvements and completed all required projects under the plan. The upgrades eliminated all but one combined sewer overflow point. For the remaining outfall, the city installed a duckbill valve designed to prevent discharges except as authorized under permit conditions.

Ohio EPA said it supported the projects through technical assistance and more than $15.6 million in low-interest financing.

“Today’s action recognizes Port Clinton’s completion of its long-term wastewater upgrades and underscores our shared commitment to protecting Lake Erie,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Anne Vogel in a statement.

City officials said the completion of the consent decree positions Port Clinton for future community growth while improving protection of the Lake Erie watershed.