San Francisco highlights major wastewater and water infrastructure projects during Infrastructure Week

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is spotlighting a series of major infrastructure projects tied to water, wastewater and clean energy systems as part of Infrastructure Week 2026, including ongoing sewer rehabilitation work and upgrades to critical regional water facilities.

Among the wastewater-related initiatives is the West SoMa, Panhandle and Inner Sunset Large Sewer Improvements Project, which is rehabilitating aging sewer mains and laterals in several San Francisco neighborhoods. The project, which began in October 2025, uses cured-in-place pipe rehabilitation technology to reduce the need for open-trench excavation while replacing portions of the city’s 100-year-old sewer infrastructure. Construction is expected to continue through fall 2026.

The utility also highlighted national recognition for several wastewater infrastructure projects. The agency recently received its fourth Envision Award from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure, this time for the Sunol Valley Water Treatment Plant Ozonation Project. Previous award-winning projects included the Headworks and Biosolids Digester Facilities at the Southeast Treatment Plant and the Treasure Island Water Resource Recovery Facility.

In addition to wastewater projects, the SFPUC emphasized ongoing work on the Mountain Tunnel Improvement Project, a multi-year rehabilitation effort for the 19-mile tunnel that delivers Hetch Hetchy water to approximately 2.7 million people across the Bay Area. The utility is also advancing renewable energy investments through the Gonzaga Ridge Wind Project, which will provide 147.5 MW of wind energy and 50 MW of battery storage for CleanPowerSF customers.

“Infrastructure Week is a chance to remember that every glass of water, every light switch, and every flush depends on skilled workers, careful planning, and thoughtful investment,” said SFPUC General Manager Dennis Herrera in a statement.