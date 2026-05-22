EMACSA advances digital water management initiative with Schneider Electric

The Municipal Water Company of Córdoba (EMACSA) is moving forward with a major digital transformation initiative aimed at modernizing management of the city’s integrated water cycle through advanced data analytics, real-time monitoring and predictive operations tools.

The project, aligned with Spain’s PERTE program for water cycle digitalization, is being developed with support from Schneider Electric and its SE Advisory Services consulting team. The initiative will incorporate Schneider Electric and AVEVA technologies to centralize operational data, standardize processes and improve infrastructure management across EMACSA’s system.

One of the project’s primary components includes deployment of an intelligent meter management system capable of processing more than 2 million data points from over 100,000 devices. EMACSA said the system is expected to improve visibility into water consumption patterns, support earlier leak detection and promote more efficient water use.

The utility is also upgrading supervisory control and monitoring systems across its facilities and integrating them into a unified digital platform designed to support predictive maintenance and improve operational reliability.

A central feature of the initiative is the creation of a Unified Operations Center based on AVEVA technology. The platform will combine operational, technical and business data into a single environment intended to improve coordination between departments and strengthen planning and incident response capabilities.

“The digital transformation of the integrated water cycle is a strategic commitment to improving the efficiency of our infrastructure management and offering citizens an increasingly effective, higher-quality service,” said EMACSA’s Managing Director María Teresa Carrillo in a press release. “Projects such as this enable us to optimize the use of an essential resource, anticipate future challenges, and reinforce our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and public service.”

Javier Figueras, Vice President of Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric Iberia, said digitalization is becoming increasingly important for utilities facing operational and resource pressures.

“Digitalization is key to moving toward more efficient, secure, and resilient water management, and our collaboration with EMACSA demonstrates the value of technology in improving resource sustainability and service quality,” Figueras said in a press release.