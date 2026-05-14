Monterey One Water expands MentorAPM partnership for enterprise asset management

Monterey One Water is expanding its partnership with MentorAPM, moving from a targeted pilot program to a full enterprise platform deployment aimed at improving operational efficiency and infrastructure management.

The expanded implementation will integrate MentorAPM’s platform with Monterey One Water’s payroll and SCADA systems to streamline workflows, reduce manual data entry and improve visibility across the utility’s operations.

“Monterey One Water works on behalf of several agencies, so we’re constantly striving for transparency and looking for ways to leverage innovative technology that allows us to do so in the most efficient manner,” said Frank Rich, director of information systems at Monterey One Water, in a press release. “By shifting to cloud-first technology, we’re streamlining processes across systems in a more accurate and connected way. That not only improves visibility for those we are accountable to, but also helps us conserve critical resources that can be reinvested into efforts that benefit our community and environment. The time tracking integration alone is estimated to save our staff hundreds of hours annually – time that represents roughly $70,000 in value returned to our operations each year.”