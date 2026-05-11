KC Water marks completion of Blue River Biosolids Facility transformation

KC Water and Kansas City officials celebrated the transformation of the city’s Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant into the newly renamed Blue River Biosolids Facility, highlighting the deployment of thermal hydrolysis process (THP) technology to support renewable energy generation and biosolids reuse.

The upgraded facility is now among a small number of operational U.S. wastewater facilities using THP technology, which applies heat and pressure to wastewater solids before anaerobic digestion. The process improves digestion efficiency, reduces waste volumes and produces Class A biosolids suitable for agricultural and landscaping applications.

“The Blue River Biosolids Facility reflects the collective effort of a dedicated team of Kansas City Water and city staff, elected officials, and project partners,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas in a press release. “The transformation of our treatment plant represents a major investment in environmental stewardship, and further cements Kansas City as an innovative model for sustainable resource management nationwide.”

The facility treats an average of 75 million gallons of wastewater daily and processes nearly 98% of the city’s wastewater solids. In addition to biosolids production, the upgraded operation generates renewable biogas through anaerobic digestion. KC Water partnered with Spire Energy to capture the biogas for use as renewable natural gas within the company’s energy portfolio.

“This project reflects the mission of KC Water and the critical role we play to protect public health and safeguard regional water resources,” said Ken Morgan, director of KC Water, in a press release. “By transitioning to the THP process for our wastewater processing, KC Water is prioritizing a greener and healthier way to operate both today and in the future.”

City officials said the modernization project positions Kansas City as a national example of resource recovery and sustainable wastewater infrastructure.