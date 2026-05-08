Georgia wastewater operator indicted over alleged falsified discharge reports

A Georgia wastewater treatment plant operator has been indicted on federal Clean Water Act charges tied to alleged falsification of discharge monitoring reports and pollution of the Chattahoochee River.

According to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, Christopher Samuel Jones of Jones Water and Wastewater Consulting was indicted April 15 following an investigation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Criminal Investigation Division.

The case centers on the Fort Gaines Water Pollution Control Plant in southwest Georgia, which is permitted to discharge up to 300,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the river below Lake Eufaula. Riverkeeper staff said they observed visible sewage discharges in 2024 and conducted sampling that showed bacteria concentrations significantly exceeding permit limits. The organization reported that average bacteria levels measured during testing were roughly 600 times higher than monthly permit limits and 300 times higher than weekly limits.