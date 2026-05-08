Georgia wastewater operator indicted over alleged falsified discharge reports

A Georgia wastewater treatment plant operator has been indicted on federal Clean Water Act charges tied to alleged falsification of discharge monitoring reports and pollution of the Chattahoochee River.
According to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, Christopher Samuel Jones of Jones Water and Wastewater Consulting was indicted April 15 following an investigation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Criminal Investigation Division.
The case centers on the Fort Gaines Water Pollution Control Plant in southwest Georgia, which is permitted to discharge up to 300,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the river below Lake Eufaula. Riverkeeper staff said they observed visible sewage discharges in 2024 and conducted sampling that showed bacteria concentrations significantly exceeding permit limits. The organization reported that average bacteria levels measured during testing were roughly 600 times higher than monthly permit limits and 300 times higher than weekly limits.
Despite those findings and reported infrastructure issues at the facility, discharge monitoring reports submitted to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and EPA allegedly indicated the plant was operating in compliance.
“This indictment sends a message to wastewater treatment plant operators throughout the Chattahoochee River Basin,” said Jason Ulseth, riverkeeper and executive director of Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, in a press release. “CRK is on the water monitoring every wastewater discharge, and we’re prepared to work with federal agencies to investigate polluters who falsify reports, harm the river, and endanger people and wildlife.”
Chattahoochee Riverkeeper said more recent sampling conducted in March 2026 showed bacteria levels within permit limits for the first time since November 2024.