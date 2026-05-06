Zachry advances containment upgrades at Trinity River Authority plant

Zachry Construction Corporation is progressing work on a major infrastructure upgrade at the Trinity River Authority of Texas Central Regional Wastewater System (CRWS) treatment plant in Dallas.

The multi-year project includes demolition of existing structures, facility modifications and construction of new assets, including a chlorine and sulfur dioxide containment building, supplemental chlorine storage, and new pump stations. Additional work spans site grading, drainage, piping systems and electrical and instrumentation upgrades.

“As communities continue to grow, investments in water and wastewater infrastructure remain essential to protecting public health and supporting long-term system reliability,” said Tyler Farella, vice president, Zachry Construction Corp, in a press release. “This project will help strengthen critical treatment infrastructure for Trinity River Authority, and it reflects the kind of complex civil and water work our teams are equipped to deliver with a strong focus on safety, coordination and enduring quality.”

The project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2029 and is aimed at improving system reliability and safety through upgraded containment and supporting infrastructure.