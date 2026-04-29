Brown and Caldwell selected for San José wastewater upgrade project

Brown and Caldwell has been selected by the City of San José to provide owner’s advisor services for a major wastewater treatment upgrade aimed at modernizing infrastructure and meeting new nutrient regulations.

The Aeration Basin Modifications Phase 1 (ABM1) project will take place at the San José-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility, one of the largest advanced treatment plants in the western United States, serving approximately 1.5 million residents and 17,000 businesses.

“ABM1 project is the largest capital endeavor in the City's program history, with an estimated construction cost of $240 million,” said Kapil Verma, P.E., deputy director – CIP, Environmental Services Department at the City of San José, in a press release. “The modifications are designed to achieve two goals: repairing aging, corroded infrastructure and upgrading the biological treatment process to meet new nitrogen removal limits.”

The project will upgrade biological nutrient removal systems, rehabilitate existing aeration basins, and implement advanced process controls and energy efficiency improvements. Brown and Caldwell will support procurement and delivery under a design-build approach, providing technical and business guidance and helping manage project risks.

Work is expected to begin in fall 2027 following selection of a design-build team, with completion targeted for 2034.