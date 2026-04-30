EPA announces $80 million for sewer overflow and stormwater projects

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced approximately $80 million in funding through its Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program to help communities address aging stormwater and wastewater infrastructure.

The funding, drawn from fiscal years 2025 and 2026, will be distributed to states and awarded to local communities for projects aimed at reducing pollution from stormwater runoff and combined sewer overflows.

“Stormwater and sewage systems are critical for managing pollution to keep our nation’s waterways clean and support healthy people, economic growth, and thriving ecosystems,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer in a press release. “This $80 million investment will help states upgrade stormwater management systems to address the threat of aging and inadequate infrastructure.”

Stormwater runoff can carry pollutants such as trash, chemicals, oils and sediment into nearby waterways. In systems with combined sewers, heavy rainfall can also trigger overflows that discharge untreated wastewater.

The agency noted that infrastructure costs remain a significant challenge, particularly for small and financially distressed communities. The grant program prioritizes funding for these communities, and state recipients are not required to provide matching funds for qualifying projects.

Funding allocations span all EPA regions, with states such as Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania among those receiving support to advance stormwater management and sewer overflow mitigation efforts.

The ful list of recipients can be found here.