EPA launches effort to refresh water workforce initiative

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is renewing its focus on workforce development in the water sector, announcing plans to refresh its Water Workforce Initiative during a roundtable with industry leaders in Washington, D.C.

Originally launched in 2020, the initiative aims to strengthen the pipeline of drinking water and wastewater professionals by coordinating resources across government, utilities and industry. The renewed effort comes as utilities face widespread staffing shortages driven by retirements and increasing operational complexity.

“Clean and safe water keeps our families healthy and our economy strong, and water workers are essential to making that happen. They are the true heroes of their communities,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer in a press release. “EPA is committed to stepping up collaborative efforts that grow the water workforce through tangible actions that bring new talent into the water sector while investing in current workers to grow their abilities.”

EPA said the updated initiative will focus on expanding training programs, apprenticeships and public awareness campaigns to attract new workers, while also supporting skill development for existing staff. The effort will also address emerging needs such as cybersecurity and advanced treatment technologies.

Water industry reacts

Industry groups welcomed the move, emphasizing the urgency of workforce challenges across utilities of all sizes.

“The National Rural Water Association commends the EPA for making the water workforce challenge a top priority. Small and rural drinking water and wastewater utilities not only create economic opportunities and promote public heath but play a critical role in our national security,” said NRWA CEO Matt Holmes in a press release. “NRWA is committed to working alongside EPA and the entire water sector to ensure an adequate pipeline of water operators for generations to come.”

“A strong water workforce is essential to protecting our waterways and public health. But in recent years, many clean water agencies have faced significant retirement rates and are having trouble finding and retaining workers,” said National Association of Clean Water Agencies CEO Adam Krantz in a press release. “NACWA applauds U.S. EPA for its attention to elevating water workforce needs and helping ensure a pipeline of talent. Clean water workers play essential, meaningful roles, and can enjoy challenging, dynamic careers as utilities continue to evolve. NACWA is pleased to continue collaborating with U.S. EPA to support water workforce development.”

“Water is at the core of resilient communities with strong economic engines and a high quality of life, and to maintain essential water services, we are dependent on people who are dedicated to making a positive impact on their community,” said CEO of The Water Tower Melissa Meeker in a press release. “We applaud EPA’s commitment to supporting water utilities by investing in the next generation water workforce and are proud of our role in furthering this commitment.”

“As the current workforce in the water industry begins to age out, we must figure out how to recruit and maintain workers in an industry so vital to American,” said Lisa Fought with the Rural Community Assistance Partnership in a press release. “RCAP is excited to continue partnering with the EPA to provide meaningful learning and development opportunities for all sectors in the water workforce, ranging from operations to management and finance, and we appreciate EPA's commitment to this endeavor.”

“Water is the lifeblood of society and must be elevated in the national dialogue. That includes raising the profile of water careers as essential to our economy and addressing the structural risk in our water workforce over the next decade,” said Veolia Executive Vice President of North America Dave Ross in a press release. “Veolia is committed to growing and training that workforce and is actively working with several strategic partners to make that happen. We are thankful for EPA’s leadership and renewed focus on this critical issue and look forward to collaborating with the agency on its Water Workforce Initiative.”

EPA also highlighted its Innovative Water Workforce Development Grant Program, which has invested more than $13 million since 2018 to expand awareness of water sector careers. Additional funding opportunities are expected later this year as part of the agency’s broader push to address workforce gaps.