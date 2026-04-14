EPA announces $30M in technical assistance funding for small water and wastewater systems

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced $30 million in new grant funding through its RealWaterTA initiative to support small drinking water and wastewater systems, particularly in rural communities.

The funding will provide technical assistance and training, including engineering support, operational guidance, workforce development and financial management resources. It also aims to help private well owners improve drinking water quality.

“Rural communities are the backbone of this country, and I firmly believe that we must do everything we can to ensure that they can continue to have access to clean and safe water,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer in a press release. “EPA is investing $30 million from the RealWaterTA initiative to provide resources to small and rural communities who are working to fulfill critical water infrastructure needs to protect human health and the environment and Power the Great American Comeback.”

More than 90% of U.S. drinking water systems serve fewer than 10,000 people, and many small wastewater systems face similar challenges, including aging infrastructure, limited funding and workforce shortages.

EPA expects to award up to five grants, totaling approximately $30.7 million, to eligible organizations such as nonprofits and higher education institutions. These groups will work directly with small and decentralized systems to improve compliance, strengthen operations and support long-term water quality.

The funding opportunity is now open on Grants.gov for a 30-day application period.