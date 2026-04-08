Missouri awards $4.8M in CWSRF funding for Pilot Grove wastewater upgrades

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $4.8 million in financial assistance to the city of Pilot Grove to support upgrades to its wastewater treatment system.

The project, estimated at $6.28 million and expected to be completed by May 2027, aims to improve water quality in Petite Saline Creek by reducing pollutant loads and untreated discharges. Funding includes a $2 million loan and a $2.76 million grant through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), along with local contributions and a Community Development Block Grant.

State officials said the financing package is expected to save ratepayers approximately $1.5 million in interest over the life of the 30-year loan.

“While we often take them for granted, adequate water and wastewater infrastructure are critical to every Missourian’s quality of life and the sustainability of communities and industries throughout the state,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Department of Natural Resources, in a press release. “We will continue to fund upgrades to water infrastructure across Missouri to keep residents healthy and to preserve our state’s water resources while keeping customers’ bills affordable.”

The CWSRF program provides low-interest financing and technical support for wastewater treatment improvements, sewer rehabilitation and overflow control projects, helping communities address infrastructure needs while maintaining affordability.