Delaware launches statewide assessment of wastewater systems in manufactured home communities

“The baseline data collected from this project will be used to hopefully assist these communities with water and wastewater challenges that have arisen, often through no fault of manufactured home community residents,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson in a press release. “The focus is on identifying where water infrastructure improvements are needed rather than regulatory enforcement — though we will certainly seek compliance if we encounter public health concerns.”

The assessment includes field visits and data collection on system type, age and condition, with support from environmental consultant Verdantas. Officials said the goal is to identify infrastructure needs and connect communities with funding and technical resources.

“While we’re collecting data that can help facilitate open and improved communications with residents and property owners, our goal is to identify MHCs in need of infrastructure improvements and connect them with the resources that can help make their living circumstances better,” said DNREC Division of Water Director Steve Smailer in a press release.

The initiative reflects broader challenges facing decentralized wastewater systems in underserved communities, where aging infrastructure and limited oversight can pose risks to water quality and public health.