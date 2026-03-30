EPA awards $1.69 billion to Florida for resilient water and wastewater infrastructure

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded more than $1.68 billion in supplemental funding to Florida to strengthen water and wastewater infrastructure following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

A significant portion of the funding—$806.4 million—will support wastewater projects through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, providing low-interest loans and principal forgiveness for treatment plant upgrades, collection system improvements and other eligible projects. An additional $35.95 million in CWSRF funding is designated specifically for septic system resilience and efforts to connect homes to centralized wastewater systems.

“These funds are critical to Florida as they build back stronger with more resilient water systems that can better withstand severe weather,” said EPA Regional Administrator Kevin McOmber in a press release. “As the first anniversary of Hurricanes Helene and Milton have recently passed, we are reminded how critical access to safe clean water is, especially in the most difficult of times.”

The broader funding package also includes $844.7 million for drinking water infrastructure through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

The supplemental appropriation is part of federal disaster recovery efforts and is intended to help utilities rebuild and modernize infrastructure to better withstand future extreme weather events, including upgrades to treatment facilities, sewer systems and source water protection.