HRSD partners with CREW to deploy process intensification technology at Norfolk treatment plants

HRSD has announced a long-term partnership with CREW to deploy a process intensification solution at two wastewater treatment facilities in Norfolk: the Virginia Initiative Treatment Plant and the Army Base Treatment Plant.

The partnership follows a yearlong testing phase in which CREW’s technology — which uses calcium carbonate dosing to optimize treatment processes and remove greenhouse gases — demonstrated improvements in biological nutrient removal and plant performance, according to the organizations.

CREW’s approach is designed to enhance biomass settling and optimize biological treatment processes by dosing naturally occurring calcium carbonate at targeted levels. The utilities said the technology can reduce reliance on conventional chemicals, lower operating costs and help utilities manage greenhouse gas emissions from treatment operations.

“The combined approach also enhances biomass settling for an intensification benefit, while simultaneously providing very low secondary effluent turbidity — a challenge for other competing approaches,” said HRSD Chief Technology Officer Dr. Charles Bott in a press release. “The overall solution is transformational for facilities attempting to do biological nitrogen and/or phosphorus removal under the typical alkalinity-limited conditions experienced at many treatment plants. As we extend this approach to our Virginia Initiative Plant, we expect significant capital and operational savings for HRSD.”

HRSD previously hosted a demonstration of the technology at the Army Base Treatment Plant in 2024, making it one of the first U.S. utilities to deploy wastewater alkalinity enhancement at scale.

“HRSD is one of the leading wastewater utilities in the country,” said CREW CEO Dr. Joachim Katchinoff in a press release. “This exciting partnership further validates that CREW’s approach delivers real value for utilities facing rising costs and tighter regulations. Together, CREW and HRSD will show a way to use existing wastewater infrastructure to boost the bottom line and improve environmental outcomes.”

HRSD said combining its patented technology with CREW’s approach is expected to improve plant performance, reduce chemical use and enhance nutrient removal while helping utilities meet regulatory requirements.

“This partnership with CREW represents the next important step in HRSD’s story as an innovative leader in the wastewater industry,” said HRSD CEO Jay Bernas in a press release. “Together with CREW, HRSD will reduce financial as well as environmental costs while improving how we treat wastewater for the communities we serve.”