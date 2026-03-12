RCAP, NRWA highlight voluntary regional partnerships as path to stronger rural water systems

Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP) and National Rural Water Association (NRWA) have released a new analysis examining how voluntary regional partnerships can help strengthen drinking water and wastewater systems serving small and rural communities.

The white paper, titled "Regional Partnership Program: A Community-Led Approach", draws on decades of technical assistance and system data to evaluate how collaborative partnerships among utilities can improve long-term sustainability while preserving local governance and community identity.

According to the analysis, rural utilities nationwide face mounting pressures from aging infrastructure, workforce shortages, regulatory compliance requirements and rising operational costs. The report also highlights the scale of the challenge, noting that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates roughly $625 billion will be needed for drinking water infrastructure improvements in the coming decades.

“Rural utilities know better than anyone what it takes to provide safe drinking water and clean wastewater services to their communities,” said NRWA CEO Matt Holmes in a press release. “This paper reinforces that regional partnerships have the best chance of success when they are voluntary and community-led. Regionalization can strengthen capacity without sacrificing local control. With the right federal support and flexible funding tools, more communities can explore partnership models that improve long-term sustainability while preserving the identity and accountability that matter most to the people they serve.”

The report emphasizes that regionalization can take many forms, including shared services, joint purchasing, contractual assistance and voluntary consolidation, depending on community needs. It also notes that system size alone does not determine regulatory performance, with national data showing larger utilities do not consistently outperform smaller systems in compliance.

“Small and rural communities face unique challenges when it comes to sustaining safe and reliable water and wastewater systems,” said RCAP CEP Olga Morales-Pate in a press release. “Regional partnerships, when driven by the communities themselves, can provide a meaningful pathway for strengthening capacity while ensuring communities maintain the leadership and accountability that are central to their long-term success.”

The analysis also calls for expanded federal support for community-led regionalization, including increased funding through State Revolving Fund programs and targeted assistance through the Farm Bill.