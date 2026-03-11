South Texas College launches wastewater operator training through regional workforce initiative

South Texas College is partnering with RGV Partnership, North American Development Bank and Trust for the Americas to address workforce shortages in the water and wastewater sector through the Skills for Sustainability (S4S) initiative.

The program marks the first time the initiative has expanded into the Rio Grande Valley and aims to help utilities meet growing demand for skilled operators as a large portion of the workforce approaches retirement.

As part of the effort, South Texas College is developing a Level 1 Wastewater Operator Training program scheduled to begin in October 2026. The course will include 20 contact hours of classroom, laboratory and internship instruction and will be accredited through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“These trainings are essential, highly relevant and provide career pathways for those who complete them,” said STC’s Carlos Margo, Ph.D., dean for Center for Advanced Training and Apprenticeships (CATA), in a press release. “At STC, our department is all about workforce training, providing classes across the entire Rio Grande Valley from Starr County to Brownsville. We already work with over 150 employers who request our training to reskill and upskill their workforce with instruction tailored to fit their specific needs. Being part of this initiative is one more way we are expanding our reach and enhancing the RGV.”

The initiative will initially train 19 incumbent workers at McAllen Public Utilities in areas including backhoe safety, environmental stewardship and workforce readiness. An additional 30 participants from low-income communities will receive training aimed at preparing them for entry-level water and wastewater roles and certification.

“We’re going to be seeing at least 30-50% of the U.S. water and wastewater workforce retire within the next decade,” said Jorge Marquez, project manager at Trust for Americas, in a press release. “The core model of S4S will include structured needs assessments, close partnerships, tailored curricula and secured hiring commitments to ensure participants have a clear pathway to stable employment. This will strengthen the regional water workforce by expanding proven, demand-driven training into RGV communities, and with our established partnerships, we can make this another successful project.”

The Skills for Sustainability program, funded by the North American Development Bank, previously launched in El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, where it has produced more than 400 graduates and achieved a 90% job placement rate in water, energy and waste management careers.