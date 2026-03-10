Nyad launches AI tool for wastewater operators, raises $1.3M in pre-seed funding

Nyad has launched a new AI-powered decision-support tool designed to help wastewater treatment plant operators manage increasingly complex systems as the industry faces significant workforce shortages. The company also announced $1.3 million in oversubscribed pre-seed funding led by Boost VC, with participation from Draper Associates, Halogen Ventures, Ollin Ventures, Apprentis and First Avenue Ventures, along with strategic angel investor Troy Wallwork.

The tool is designed to provide operators with real-time biological insights and troubleshooting support to help diagnose process issues earlier, maintain regulatory compliance and improve operational efficiency. The launch comes as utilities face a looming workforce gap, with nearly half of the U.S. wastewater workforce expected to retire within the next decade.

“Operators are the final line of defense for public health and the environment,” said Virginia Szepietowski in a press release. “As experience retires out of the industry, we need tools that support operators in the moment when decisions matter most.”

Founded in 2024 by Szepietowski and Christopher Braithwaite, the company developed the platform to help preserve institutional knowledge within wastewater utilities. Nyad said it is already working with utilities across the U.S., ranging from large metropolitan systems to small rural treatment plants.

“The founders of Nyad are going to make the world a better place, starting with wastewater, an incredibly overlooked problem,” said Adam Draper in a press release.

Nyad is headquartered at Innovation Depot in Birmingham and has participated in programs including the Techstars Founder Catalyst Program in collaboration with the University of Alabama and the Bronze Valley Investment Accelerator.

“We at Halogen Ventures are incredibly excited to invest in Nyad,” said Jesse Draper in a press release. “The team is building a category-defining tool at the intersection of AI and wastewater with a clear vision for where the market is headed. We see their software as not only a game changer, but soon to be a necessity for wastewater everywhere.”

Nyad said the new funding will support hiring, customer acquisition and continued product development as the company expands its commercial presence across the U.S. wastewater sector.