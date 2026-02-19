Georgia awards $12 million CWSRF loan for Covington wastewater upgrades

The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority board has approved $39.3 million in financing for water and wastewater projects statewide, including a $12 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan for the City of Covington to upgrade its water reclamation facility.

The Covington CWSRF loan will fund improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant and an operations building to ensure regulatory compliance and support economic development. The 20-year loan carries a 2.39% interest rate, with the city eligible for up to $2.4 million in principal forgiveness due to its WaterFirst Community designation.

Additional wastewater-related investments include a $1.5 million Georgia Fund loan to the City of Comer to rehabilitate its non-compliant wastewater treatment plant and improve treatment reliability, and a $3.161 million Georgia Fund loan to Norman Park for wastewater treatment plant improvements aimed at bringing its system into compliance.

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority also received a $622,000 Georgia Fund loan to extend sanitary sewer service to an industrial park, while Twiggs County secured $2 million to install water and sewer lines to support future commercial development.

Separately, the board approved a scope modification to a previously awarded $12 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan for Newton County.