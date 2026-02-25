Honolulu opens limited recruitment for wastewater operator trainees

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services (ENV) will open a three-day recruitment window for Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Trainees from March 1 through March 3, with applications capped at 200 candidates.

The trainee positions start at more than $58,000 annually and include health coverage, retirement benefits, and paid leave. According to the city, operators can advance through the career ladder, with Operator IV roles currently earning about $83,000 per year.

Officials said the program is aimed at building a stable workforce to support Oʻahu’s wastewater infrastructure and protect public health and water quality. The trainee program provides hands-on instruction, and no prior experience is required. Minimum qualifications include a high school diploma or equivalent and a valid driver’s license.

ENV Director Roger Babcock emphasized the long-term opportunity, stating, “This is more than just a job, this is a stable career serving our community.”

The recruitment will close once 200 applications are received or at the end of the three-day period, whichever comes first.