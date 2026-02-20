Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era tariffs, raising implications for infrastructure costs

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled against tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump, finding that the executive branch exceeded its statutory authority in implementing the trade measures, according to the Court’s opinion in Case No. 24-1287.

In its decision, the Court concluded that the administration’s use of emergency economic powers to justify the tariffs did not align with the limits set by Congress, effectively invalidating the challenged duties. The ruling clarifies the scope of presidential authority in trade policy and reinforces that tariff actions must remain within congressionally delegated boundaries.