Digital solutions and automation strategies central to Carollo's latest leadership hire

With the goal of furthering its digital and data capabilities for water and wastewater systems around the nation, Carollo Engineers has appointed Jennifer Steffens as its digital water technical practice director.

"Jennifer's deep expertise in digital water solutions and track record of delivering results for utilities make her an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Carollo Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Technical Practices Vinnie Hart. "She will be instrumental in helping our clients harness data and technology to build more resilient, efficient water systems."

Over the past several years, digital transformations, automation advancements and the advent of artificial intelligence platforms have gained traction among water and wastewater utilities. As such, with this strategic hire, Carollo is focused on helping those utilities translate the complex data webs and networks in water, wastewater and stormwater operations with the end goals of reducing non-revenue water, improving treatment efficiency and extending asset lifespans.

"Utilities are under pressure from every direction—aging infrastructure, regulatory complexity, climate uncertainty, workforce constraints," said Steffens. "I'm excited to join a firm with Carollo's engineering excellence and help our clients find the digital solutions that fit their specific needs. Not every utility needs cutting-edge AI, but every utility needs reliable data and confidence in their decisions."

Under her direction, the firm's digital water practices will work with clients and project teams to implement machine learning for operational optimization, deploy digital twins, and integrate advanced analytics for utilities while developing digital roadmaps to make all of those efforts achievable. "Her role focuses on combining Carollo’s deep engineering expertise with cloud platforms, analytics, and AI to create practical, defensible solutions," the press release states.

What Jennifer Steffens brings to Carollo Engineers

According to a press release February 18, "Steffens brings 20 years of experience delivering digital solutions across the full operational spectrum—from operational control and asset management to capital planning and regulatory compliance." She has helped major utilities throughout North America modernize their operations with advanced data analytics, real-time decision support systems and digital engineering tools. That work has assisted those utilities to meet evolving regulatory requirements while maximizing the value of their investments.

Steffens’ career has included digital water leadership roles at OptiRTC, Suez, and Xylem, where she led deployment strategies and strategic partnerships that drove technology adoption and operational improvements across the water sector.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Steffens holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Duke University and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Georgia, Maryland, and Missouri. She is actively involved in industry leadership, serving as Chair of the Board for the WaterRising Institute and as a founding partner of the WaterWoman Project.