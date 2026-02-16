Xavier University launches nations first Water Utilities Management masters degree program

The Water Environment Federation (WEF) and the American Water Works Association (AWWA) have partnered with Xavier University to launch the nation’s first Master of Science in Water Utilities Management.

This a graduate program is designed to address one of the most pressing challenges facing the water sector: the need for skilled, business-savvy utility leadership. Developed within Xavier’s Williams College of Business, the new program blends MBA‑level business training with the operational, regulatory, financial, and technological realities of today’s drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater utilities.

Leaders from across the water sector, including those from WEF, AWWA, the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies (AMWA), and the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), co-designed the curriculum to ensure it reflects real‑world utility needs and the rapidly evolving challenges utilities face.

A Response to Sector‑Wide Talent and Leadership Gaps

Both WEF and AWWA emphasize that the timing of this program responds directly to workforce shortages, aging infrastructure, increasing regulatory complexity, and rising cybersecurity and modernization demands across water and wastewater utilities. The degree aims to prepare emerging leaders to manage rate‑setting pressures, capital planning, and community engagement with a grounding in both technical and financial decision‑making.

AWWA CEO David LaFrance, who serves on the program’s advisory board, said the field urgently needs “smart, driven, transformative leaders” prepared to steward utility systems essential to public health and economic stability.

A Curriculum Shaped by Utility Leaders

The advisory board guiding the program includes representatives connected to Greater Cincinnati Water Works, Northern Kentucky Water District, H2O America, and other organizations familiar with municipal water and wastewater operations. Their involvement ensures the curriculum stays aligned with emerging technologies such as digital transformation tools and AI applications that are now influencing utility management decisions.

The 16‑month program is delivered fully online in seven‑week modules, enabling working professionals, including those managing wastewater operations, to advance their education without interrupting their careers. Students progress as a cohort, supported by faculty and an Executive in Residence who provides mentorship and career guidance.

In addition to online coursework, the degree includes three in‑person residencies:

An on‑campus orientation

An international residency in London and Amsterdam (planned for Summer 2027)

A capstone residency connecting coursework to applied utility challenges

These sessions bring together speakers, networking opportunities, and hands‑on learning experiences relevant to the wastewater sector and the broader water profession.

First Cohort Applications Now Open

Xavier University is already accepting applications for its inaugural cohort, which begins this coming fall. The university describes the program as suited for current or aspiring utility managers at any level, including those in wastewater operations, along with professionals in engineering, environmental science, public administration, and related fields