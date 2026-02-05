Veolia launches free digital workforce academy with WEF and AWWA

Veolia, in partnership with the Water Environment Federation (WEF) and the American Water Works Association (AWWA), has launched Veolia Workforce Academy North America, a free, fully digital training and employment pathway aimed at strengthening the U.S. water workforce.

Available at academy.veolia.us, the program is designed to remove barriers to entry for individuals pursuing careers in water and wastewater by providing online coursework aligned with state certification requirements. The launch comes as utilities nationwide face a growing workforce challenge driven by retirements and the need for more technologically skilled operators to manage next-generation systems.

“People need meaningful jobs, water and wastewater providers need good workers, and America needs a strong water system,” said Nadège Petit, CEO of Veolia in North America, in a press release. “Veolia Workforce Academy North America satisfies all these important goals and shows how providing environmental security builds strong, resilient and healthy communities.”

The academy brings together training curricula developed by WEF and AWWA and makes them accessible at no cost, helping aspiring operators qualify for entry-level roles while supporting utilities struggling to fund workforce development.

“Coming together on this series of courses allows us to empower more operators with the skills they need today,” said Ralph Exton, Executive Director of the Water Environment Federation (WEF), in a press release.

David LaFrance, CEO of AWWA, added, “We can't deliver safe, reliable water and protect the environment without a trained and committed water workforce.”

The program aims to help address what industry leaders describe as a looming “silver tsunami” of retirements across U.S. water and wastewater systems.