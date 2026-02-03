NACWA honors utilities and public servants with National Environmental Achievement Awards

The National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) has recognized 39 clean water utilities and two public servants with its National Environmental Achievement Awards, highlighting projects and leadership that advance environmental protection, public health and community well-being.

The annual awards program recognizes NACWA member agencies and individuals for outstanding contributions to the clean water sector across 11 categories, including innovation, infrastructure investment and environmental stewardship.

“This year’s National Environmental Achievement Awards winners embody the highest standards of public service and environmental stewardship,” said Adam Krantz, NACWA CEO, in a press release. “Their accomplishments demonstrate excellence and innovation while advancing solutions to some of the nation’s most pressing water and infrastructure challenges.”

A full list of the 2025 award recipients and additional details about the awards program are available through NACWA.